“Is it wrong in every possible way or do you dig it?” This guitarist transformed their John Mayer PRS signature guitar into a Stevie Ray Vaughan Number One Strat tribute – and now we really want a sunburst Silver Sky

By Matt Owen
published

John Mayer once asserted he’d never produce a sunburst version of his popular PRS signature guitar. Now we know what it would look like, and it's quite something

Stevie Ray Vaughan
(Image credit: Future)

When John Mayer said he’d never produce a Sunburst version of his PRS Silver Sky, many guitar fans were left feeling a tad disappointed. 

However, thanks to one individual who has given his own Silver Sky a complete aesthetic overhaul, we can now see what a sunburst variant of this hugely popular signature guitar would actually look like – and it’s quite a sight to behold.

