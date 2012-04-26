Mark Tremonti Sets July Release Date for Debut Solo Album, 'All I Was'

Creed/Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti has set a July 10 release date for his debut solo album, All I Was. The record will be released via Tremonti's own Fret 12 Records.

"Most of the stuff is more up-tempo and heavy-riffing though," Tremonti recently told ARTISTdirect. "I had to write 11 solos for this record so it took me a long time. There's lots of soloing."

Tremonti will also be handling vocal duties on the album, marking the first time the guitarist has taken on lead vocals for a record.

"I've always been a songwriter, so I've sung while I was playing," he said in a recent interview with IHeartGuitarBlog.com, "but I write in my falsetto, so I'm hitting very high notes and all over the place, but I've always had a low range, so for my solo stuff I tune it way down. Y'know, I just never had the confidence before."

Tremonti was joined on the record by rhythm guitarist Eric Friedman and drummer Garrett Whitlock.