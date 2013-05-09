Marley Family Launches Contest to Discover New Reggae Star

Think you’ve got what it takes to be reggae’s next big thing? Let reggae’s royal family be the judge of that.

Bob Marley’s family has launched “Marley’s Music Uprising,” a contest to discover the next great artist inspired by reggae and influenced by the legendary Jamaican icon.

The contest is presented by the Marley Beverage Company — makers of Marley’s Mellow Mood natural relaxation beverages — in partnership with Sonicbids, an online marketplace connecting musicians with live-music promoters.

Contestants will vie to win a series of prizes, including digital downloads, live performances at major summer festivals and — the ultimate prize — a recording session at the legendary Tuff Gong Studio and a track produced by Stephen Marley, Bob Marley’s son and a 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist and producer.

“Our father’s music inspires people around the world,” said Stephen Marley. “With ‘Uprising,’ we carry on his spirit to support creativity and give voice to a new generation of artists that are following in his footsteps.”

To enter the contest, submit original music via Marley’s Music Uprising Band Search. The contest closes May 22.

Members of the Marley family will select 25 artists or bands from all submissions to be featured on Marley’s Music Uprising Band Search.

In addition, fans across the country will vote throughout the summer to select the top three bands to advance to the final round and perform live at one of three major music festivals: Sierra Nevada (Mendocino, CA), Electric Forest (Rothbury, MI) and Gathering of the Vibes (Bridgeport, CT). The live performances will be captured on video and featured on the website, where fans will elect a winning act for the grand prize Tuff Gong recording session.

View the video below for more information on "Marley’s Music Uprising."