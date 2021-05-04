Marshall updates its super-compact Emberton speaker with iconic creme finish

Marshall recently unveiled the super-compact Emberton, the guitar amp company’s smallest-ever portable speaker.

Now the Emberton has been updated in a striking new cream finish.

What’s the same? As previously reported, the compact unit boasts True Stereophonic, offering multi-directional sound “where every spot is a sweet spot.”

(Image credit: Marshall)

Controls include a multi-directional knob that allows for play, pause, skipping tracks and adjusting speaker volume, as well as functions as an on/off.

There’s also 20+ hours of portable playtime, quick charging via an included USB-C cable, Bluetooth technology 5.0 and an IPX7 water-resistance rating.

The Emberton is available for £129.99 (approx. $180). For more information, head to Marshall Headphones.