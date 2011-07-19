Marten Hagstrom Discusses New Meshuggah Album

Meshuggah guitarist Marten Hagstrom recently talked to Studio Rock about a number of topics, including the progress on a new Meshuggah album. You can read an excerpt from the chat below.

Studio Rock: Let's start by asking what's happening in the life of Meshuggah.

Mårten Hagström: Right now we are doing these summer festivals, about 12 or something, and then we'll probably try to finish up [the new Meshuggah] album. The next album is coming along and we're looking to finish it in the fall or winter and Nuclear Blast plans to release it in March, as that's the schedule.

Studio Rock: Any surprises that I can ask about on the new album? Would you consider going into new instruments or so?

Mårten Hagström: Instrument-wise, we are not gonna go anywhere new, but, well, when we make an album, we at least think that we try to do something that's not totally different yet [maintain] our sound with a different groove. This time, from what it feels right now, it's gonna be a little bit slower and a little bit groovier album. But that's just generally. I think that we will like this album better than the media.

Studio Rock: Is it the same writing process with Tomas [Haake, drums] writing lyrics and…

Mårten Hagström: Yea, this hasn't changed, yet. He still writes the lyrics. Musically, well, actually I don't know about this album, but usually, on previous albums, it's been divided between me and Fredrik [Thordendal, guitar] and Tomas. Maybe Dick [Lövgren, bass] is going to have a song or two now, Jens [Kidman, vocals] as well. But it actually depends on what we decide to have on the album in the end. Right now everybody is writing and we are dividing as much writing as possible between us.

You can read the full interview here.