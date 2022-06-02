NAMM 2022: Martin unveils its 2.5 millionth guitar, a luxury acoustic encrusted with 436 diamonds

NAMM 2022: This year's NAMM show is in full swing, and Martin is impressing us with its cornucopia of new product releases. So far, the acoustic guitar giant has bolstered its Authentic, Road and StreetMaster ranges with four new strummers, and announced a new D-28 signature model for the Black Crowes' Rich Robinson.

Now, to celebrate a rather considerable milestone, the company has unveiled the 2.5 millionth guitar it's ever made, and boy is it a beauty.

Created by Martin's design team in partnership with Chris and Diane Martin's personal jeweler, Gary Werkheiser, the top of this stunning commemorative instrument is adorned with 436 diamonds. These have been laid out to depict the map of the stars that Martin founder Christian Frederick Martin Sr. and his family would have seen in the sky the day they arrived in New York City from Germany on November 6, 1833.

(Image credit: Martin)

The hundreds of diamonds are just the tip of the iceberg, though. The guitar also features a palladium pickguard – hand-engraved with a map of New York City from the 1830s, with a single ruby placed at the location of Martin's original shop at 196 Hudson Street – as well as six natural sapphires. The total weight of all gems clocks in at 21 carats.

(Image credit: Martin)

There's also a Star of Bethlehem-themed platinum wire inlay across the fretboard and headstock – designed to look like a compass rose, to remain in keeping with the guitar's navigational theme.

Intricate details are not limited to the exterior of the guitar, either. On the inside, inlay work includes a coat of arms for Markneukirchen, Christian Frederick Martin Sr.'s hometown in Germany, as well as the sailing ship he arrived on, and the storefront of his first shop in NYC. A stainless steel plaque located on the inside also provides a brief background of the instrument.

(Image credit: Martin)

Other features include a Belizean rosewood back and sides with birds' eyes throughout the grain – chosen by Martin to further replicate what one might see in the night sky – and a bridge that combines a pyramid design, which would have been used in the past, and a more modern-style belly bridge spec.

“This guitar is the perfect way to honor C F Martin Sr.'s journey to America and to celebrate the Martin family's continued legacy,” Chris Martin IV says. “We are thrilled to share it with the world.”

(Image credit: Martin)

The 2.5 millionth Martin guitar will live in the Martin Museum in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, however, a replica – serial number #2,500,001 – made with Brazilian rosewood from Chris Martin IV's personal collection, will be offered at auction in the future.

Head to our dedicated NAMM 2022 hub for all the latest news, rumors and predictions from this year's show.