NAMM 2022 news: all the latest guitar news, rumors and predictions

Everything we know so far from the world’s biggest guitar gear show

General view of the atmosphere at The NAMM Show 2020 - Day 1 at Anaheim Convention Center on January 16, 2020 in Anaheim, California.
(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Jump to:

NAMM 2022: It’s been a minute, but NAMM is back for 2022 – and we’re on hand to bring you all the hottest gear news from the familiar venue of Anaheim Convention Center, in the not-so-familiar month of June.

After cancelling this year’s Summer NAMM show in Nashville and shifting the flagship January event to June 3-5, the National Association of Music Merchants is promising a “greatest hits” gear soiree for its 2022 affair – which sounds pretty good to us.

This year’s company roster looks a little different to previous shows, so we’ll be sharing any big gear releases taking place around the event right here, as well as bringing you the latest action from the show floor on our NAMM live blog come June 3.

Here’s what to expect from your year in gear…

NAMM 2022 guitar news, rumors and predictions: everything we know so far

Electric guitars

Reverend Billy Corgan Z-One signature guitar

Reverend's Billy Corgan Z-One signature guitar (Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

Amps

Blackstar St. James guitar amps

Blackstar's St. James guitar amp series (Image credit: Blackstar)
  • Blackstar has debuted its all-new St. James amp series, featuring “the lightest 50-watt valve guitar amps on Earth”, and rammed with smart tech, including Cab Rig software-powered sounds and new Celestion Zephyr speakers.
  • What will Vox bring to the table this year? More Nutube tech? Fresh variations on its Bobcat semi-hollows? The world will implode if we don't see at least one limited-edition AC30 colorway.
  • The Spark Mini will be the belle of Positive Grid's NAMM ball, although we'd be surprised if we didn't see another launch or two.

Pedals

Revv Amplification Shawn Tubbs Tilt

(Image credit: Revv Amplification)

Acoustics

Cort Guitars Core Series

Cort's new Fishman Sonitone-equipped Core Series models come in grand auditorium, dreadnought and parlor-style formats (Image credit: Cort Guitars)

Other

Seymour Duncan 78

Seymour Duncan's '78 humbucker is inspired by Eddie Van Halen (Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as the best part of 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.