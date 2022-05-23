NAMM 2022 news: all the latest guitar news, rumors and predictions

NAMM 2022: It’s been a minute, but NAMM is back for 2022 – and we’re on hand to bring you all the hottest gear news from the familiar venue of Anaheim Convention Center, in the not-so-familiar month of June.

After cancelling this year’s Summer NAMM show in Nashville and shifting the flagship January event to June 3-5, the National Association of Music Merchants is promising a “greatest hits” gear soiree for its 2022 affair – which sounds pretty good to us.

This year’s company roster looks a little different to previous shows, so we’ll be sharing any big gear releases taking place around the event right here, as well as bringing you the latest action from the show floor on our NAMM live blog come June 3.

Here’s what to expect from your year in gear…

NAMM 2022 guitar news, rumors and predictions: everything we know so far

Electric guitars

Reverend's Billy Corgan Z-One signature guitar (Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

Ernie Ball always goes big come NAMM time, and this year is no exception. Expect the unexpected. That’s all we’re saying…

You know who else never fails to launch a new guitar at NAMM? Reverend. The show will mark the debut of Billy Corgan’s new Z-One signature model, too.

Ibanez is keeping its launches under wraps, but we have to wonder whether the mysterious Talman nylon-strings spotted in Polyphia's latest video will make an appearance…

There were 43(!) new LTD and LTD Deluxe guitars in ESP's January launch – June's show marks their official debut, but we'd wager there will be more than a few jaw-dropping custom models on display, too.

We're looking forward to acquainting ourselves with Yamaha's revamped Revstar range – and hoping to see a few new models on the stands, too.

Amps

Blackstar's St. James guitar amp series (Image credit: Blackstar)

Blackstar has debuted its all-new St. James amp series, featuring “the lightest 50-watt valve guitar amps on Earth”, and rammed with smart tech, including Cab Rig software-powered sounds and new Celestion Zephyr speakers.

What will Vox bring to the table this year? More Nutube tech? Fresh variations on its Bobcat semi-hollows? The world will implode if we don't see at least one limited-edition AC30 colorway.

The Spark Mini will be the belle of Positive Grid's NAMM ball, although we'd be surprised if we didn't see another launch or two.

Pedals

(Image credit: Revv Amplification)

Revv has sought to combine the “greatest amp sounds in history” in its new Shawn Tubbs signature overdrive pedal, the Tilt.

Crazy Tube Circuits has launched the Super Conductor, a four-in-one analog boost pedal.

The Badwater bass preamp and DI marks a dedicated bass offering from Walrus Audio – are more guitar-y launches on hand for the show?

Line 6 will be showing off the DL4 MkII in all its glory.

Acoustics

Cort's new Fishman Sonitone-equipped Core Series models come in grand auditorium, dreadnought and parlor-style formats (Image credit: Cort Guitars)

Cort has added three new Fishman-equipped acoustic electric guitars to its Core Series, but we’re sure that’s just the tip of the iceberg…

Martin never fails to launch some spectacular strummers, and there are definitely some lookers on the cards this year…

Other

Seymour Duncan's '78 humbucker is inspired by Eddie Van Halen (Image credit: Seymour Duncan)