Martin launches Jam In Place Facebook series to help artists “spend some quality time with fans from the comfort and safety of their homes”

Whether it's watching a Sick Riff or a #HomeMadeMusic episode, guitar fans thankfully have a variety of new music performance shows to help them pass the time while self-quarantining.

Now Martin has launched a new Facebook Live series, Jam In Place, where viewers can “hang with their favorite artists for an intimate acoustic guitar performance, as these talented musicians perform live from their homes.”

The social distancing-correct series will see each artist play a three-song set of their choosing (a greatest hit? Something new? An unreleased track?), as well as discuss their guitars and upcoming projects.

The series kicked off on April 1 with John Oates and his OO-18, who played the Hall & Oates deep cut Had I Known You Better Then, among other tunes.

Upcoming episodes will feature Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba, the Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon, G. Love, Son Little and more. Martin says additional dates and artists will be added daily.

Performers can also suggest donations to a charity of their choice, or accept donations for their band and crew.

You can check out the full list of performers below.

For more information, head to Martin’s official Facebook page.

Martin Guitar Presents Jam In Place: Schedule

4/3/20 1:00 PM EDT Charlie Worsham

4/4/20 4:30 PM EDT G. Love

4/5/20 12:00 PM EDT Chris Freeman (Parsonsfield)

4/6/20 TBD Kelsey Waldon

4/7/20 3:00 PM EDT Chris Carrabba (Dashboard Confessional)

4/10/20 12:00 PM EDT Brian Fallon

4/13/20 4:00 PM EDT Tenille Townes

4/14/20 7:00 PM EDT Alyssa Bonagura (The Sisterhood Band)

4/15/20 12:00 PM EDT Craig Thatcher

4/16/20 3:00 PM EDT Son Little

4/17/20 12:00 PM EDT Amythyst Kiah

4/21/20 12:00 PM EDT Courtney Marie Andrews