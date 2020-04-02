Sick Riffs: Rory Clewlow teaches you how to play Enter Shikari's { The Dreamer's Hotel }

Sick Riffs #7: Today, we've been treated to a super in-depth video from Rory Clewlow - guitarist of British chart-smashing UK electro-rockers Enter Shikari - where he plays through one of the band's most recent tracks, { The Dreamer's Hotel } and show you how to play the song's drop-tuned riffs.

The track is constructed in typical Shikari style, blending synths with punk-esque vocals and gain-driven guitars.

Clewlow wields a gorgeous white American Ultra Telecaster electric guitar equipped with Fender's proprietary noiseless pickups and an EverTune bridge, and runs it through a Kemper Profiling Amp - which he also uses live. Clewlow has no pedalboard at all, instead opting to automate all effects through his Kemper unit - a noteworthy decision as a guitarist in a band with such a digitally influenced sound.

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.