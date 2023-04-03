NAMM 2023: Martin's CEO 10 – the first guitar designed by CEO Thomas Ripsam – headlines lavish limited-edition acoustic drop

NAMM 2023: Martin has maintained its fine early NAMM form by introducing six highly lavish, limited-edition acoustic guitars, chief among which is the first model to be designed by the brand’s CEO, Thomas Ripsam.

Titled the CEO 10, the ornate acoustic headlines what can only be described as one of the most luxurious acoustic guitar collections in recent memory, with the no-expenses-spared sextet delivering top-notch specs, meticulous aesthetics and, inevitably, some exclusive prices.

The drop is otherwise made up of three hand-painted instruments from Robert Goetzl, a one of a kind model from Grammy-winning designer Klaus Voorman and even a creation that has been somewhat bemusingly dedicated to Bitcoin.

As a forewarning to the faint of heart, Martin’s limited-edition creations boast some of 2023’s highest price tags – price tags that have been chosen no doubt based on the sheer exclusivity and ornate composition of each six-string.

For a full breakdown of the drop – which joins Martins new StreetLegend models –cast your gaze below.

Martin CEO 10

(Image credit: Martin)

Leading the way is Thomas Ripsam’s premiere Martin design effort, the aptly named CEO 10, which will be limited to only 100 units. The 000-14 fret acoustic’s spec sheet is headlined by a Guatemalan rosewood build, as well as a top and bracing made from FSC-certified European spruce.

A 1933 Ambertone finish is complemented with European flame maple binding, a compensated bone saddle, bone bridge pins and an ebony bridge, with ebony also making the cut for the fingerboard. Open-gear tuners, a custom headplate inlay on Guatemalan rosewood and a Vintage Deluxe neck also make the cut.

The CEO will be available for $8,999.

Martin D-Robert Goetzl 6 (Rabbit)

(Image credit: Martin)

Undeniably the most visually intriguing instrument of the lot is the D-Robert Goetzl 6 (Rabbit), which, as the name implies, flashes a hand-painted rabbit-featuring artwork composed by artist Robert Goetzl. Inspired by the Chinese zodiac Year of the Rabbit, the dreadnought boasts full gloss East Indian rosewood back and sides, a Sitka spruce top and forward-shifted scalloped x-bracing.

Other appointments include an ebony fingerboard and bridge, a stylized script logo and a paper label signed by Goetzl.

Owing to the nature of the build – and the fact it’s one-of-a-kind – it’s got a substantial price tag: $11,999, to be precise.

Martin D-42 Bitcoin

(Image credit: Martin)

The joint most expensive six-string of the drop – and quite possibly the most head-scratching inclusion – is the D-42 Bitcoin, which has been created “as a nod to the latest global currency”.

With a spec sheet that hopes to cause enough intrigue to last longer than the actual Bitcoin hype itself, the D-42 Bitcoin features a solid gold token coin embedded into the headstock, as well as a Bitcoin inlay on the fretboard.

At its core, the guitar flashes Guatemalan rosewood back and sides and an Engelmann spruce top – a combo that promises to encourage tonal “complexity”.

As we said, it carries the joint biggest price of the whole drop, weighing in at a staggering $18,999.

Martin D-28 Klaus Voorman

(Image credit: Martin)

Matching the D-42 Bitcoin in price – but not quite in levels of sheer novelty – is the D-28 Klaus Voorman. With artwork designed by the same man who won a Grammy for his work on The Beatles’ Revolver album cover, this dreadnought’s facade symbolizes “peace through music” by way of white doves taking flight with various musical instruments.

Notably, the D-28 template was favored by Voorman’s longtime friend and collaborator Paul McCartney, with this particular take on the classic dreadnought arriving as a one-of-a-kind creation.

Again, $18,999 is the price required to pick this custom build up.

Martin OM Biosphere

(Image credit: Martin)

The final acoustic of the catalog is another visually arresting one: the OM Biosphere, which has been dubbed more than “just a guitar”. Instead, it’s been labeled “a call to action on climate change” and a “reminder to preserve our planet for future generations”.

Once again, Goetzl lends his artistic services to the top – which depicts a colorful ocean scene – with the whole guitar itself boasting a wholly environmentally friendly build. In fact, it’s said to be only the second plastic-free guitar in production today, following Martin’s 00L Earth guitar.

It’s 100% FSC certified, arrives in a sustainable hemp gigbag, and has the most affordable price tag of the bunch, listing for $2,299.

Martin Goetzl 0 Tenor Uke

(Image credit: Martin)

Rounding off the list is the Goetzl 0 Tenor Ukele – a “playable collector’s item” that will be available for $9,999. Highlights from the spec sheet include a build composed from sinker mahogany that had been reclaimed from the bottom of a river in Belize and yet another top artwork composed by Goetzl.

For more information, head over to Martin (opens in new tab).