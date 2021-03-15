Martin Miller recruits Kirk Fletcher for guitar-driven Daft Punk tribute

In wake of the news that visionary electronic music duo Daft Punk have split up, electric guitar maestros Martin Miller and Kirk Fletcher have joined forces for a guitar-driven rendition of the pioneering Parisian pair’s famous hit, Get Lucky.

Supported by his usual session band – composed of bass guitar player and lead vocalist Ben Jud, keys player Marius Leicht and drummer Felix Lehrmann – Miller wields the six-string version of his Ibanez MM1 signature guitar, launching into the track with the all-too-familiar funky guitar strums that are found in the original.

Kirk Fletcher is on hand with a PRS DGT to lend support in the rhythm department, racing through some percussive strums as Jud’s vocals swagger through the track.

It isn’t long before the electric guitar-wielding pair are let loose, with a harmonized melody part preceding Miller’s fretboard-spanning solo. Running through Neural DSP’s Quad Cortex and the Fractal Audio Axe-Fx III, Martin's gain-infused guitar tone plays host to a series of scorching scale runs and string-hopping licks.

A quick keys solo then leaves the floor open for Fletcher, whose commanding grasp on blues phrasing is highlighted by a solo that boasts tasty half-note bends and expertly constructed pentatonic lines.

Opting for the Universal Audio OX, Fletcher’s PRS offers up wailing sustains and high-gain grit as Kirk carries the track into its energetic second half, which sees a replay of some neat harmonic guitar action from both axe slingers.

Of the cover, Miller said, “We got lucky that Kirk blessed us with his talent!” Despite Martin's comments, we can't help but feel that we're the ones that really got lucky with this team up.