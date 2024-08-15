“At one time, it even had a flame thrower on the headstock”: Marty Friedman's rare 1985 Jackson Kelly San Dimas has gone up for sale – and it could go for as much as $125,000

By
published

Friedman's Megadeth-era guitar is also reportedly one of the first 500 guitars Jackson ever built, and was used to record Rust in Peace

Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman performs at the Spectrum on June 29, 1991, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
(Image credit: Left-Lisa Lake/Getty Images; Right-Guitar Shredder/Reverb)

Marty Friedman's 1985 Jackson Kelly San Dimas, which was used on Megadeth's iconic Rust in Peace (1990) and Countdown to Extinction (1992) albums, is currently up for sale. It's also reportedly one of the first 500 guitars Jackson ever built, which probably explains why it could eventually sell for as much as $125,000.

In addition to the two mammoth Megadeth albums, the storied guitar was also Friedman's axe-of-choice for Cacophony's Speed Metal Symphony (1987) and Go Off! (1988), as well as his solo albums Dragon's Kiss (1988) and Scenes (1992).

Image 1 of 3
Images of Marty Friedman's 1985 Jackson
(Image credit: Guitar Shredder/Reverb)

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.