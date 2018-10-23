Marty Friedman Announces 2019 U.S. Tour Dates

Marty Friedman has announced U.S. tour dates in support of his new live album, One Bad M.F. Live!! The tour begins January 23, 2019 in San Diego and wraps February 24 in Baltimore. Meet & Greet Experience VIP packages will be available Friday, October 26 on his official website, which include: one ticket to the show, meet and greet before the show, guitar pick pack, VIP lanyard, autographs and vault CDs.

Said Friedman, “This tour will bring upon an avalanche of emotion and aggression, tears of joy, and an unhealthy dose of positive vibes from Tokyo!”

Friedman’s band for the dates will feature bassist Kiyoshi, guitarist Jordan Ziff, and drummer Chargeeee. “My band outshines me every night,” Friedman said in a statement. “You will fall in love with Kiyoshi`s stage persona and her playing. I have never seen or heard a bassist like her. Jordan follows in a well-documented tradition of mine, of only playing with super guitarists. Chargeeee will have you laughing as he seems to be straight off The Muppets, while effortlessly bashing through some quite complex drumming.”

You can check out the full tour itinerary below.

Marty Friedman 2019 tour dates:

Wed 1/23 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick

Thu 1/24 Anaheim, CA The Parish at the House of Blues

Sat 1/26 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

Sun 1/27 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

Wed 1/30 San Antonio, TX The Rock Box

Thu 1/31 Houston, TX Scout Bar

Fri 2/1 Austin, TX Come And Take It Live

Sat 2/2 Dallas, TX Trees

Mon 2/4 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street - OKC

Wed 2/6 Sauget, IL Pop's Nightclub

Thu 2/7 Kansas City, MO The Riot Room

Fri 2/8 Iowa City, IA Gabe's

Sat 2/9 Minneapolis, MN Studio B at the Skyway Theatre

Sun 2/10 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

Tue 2/12 Milwaukee, WI Shank Hall

Wed 2/13 Chicago, IL Reggie’s Rock Club

Thu 2/14 Indianapolis, IN The Hi-Fi - Indianapolis

Fri 2/15 Chesterfield, MI Diesel Concert Lounge

Sat 2/16 Cleveland Heights, OH The Grog Shop

Sun 2/17 Pittsburgh, PA Crafthouse

Tue 2/19 Philadelphia, PA Voltage Lounge

Wed 2/20 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

Fri 2/22 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

Sat 2/23 Garwood, NJ Crossroads NJ

Sun 2/24 Baltimore, MD Ottobar