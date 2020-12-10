Marty Friedman announces “multi-dimensional” New Year’s Day livestream

Marty Friedman will be conducting a New Year’s Day livestream from Tokyo, featuring a “multi-dimensional visual atmosphere” designed by Japanese motion graphics creator Nobuyuki Hanabusa.

The event, which takes place on January 1 at 9 PM local time, will see the former Megadeth electric guitar player perform tracks from throughout his solo career, including his new album, Tokyo Jukebox 3.

Regarding the forthcoming album, Friedman said, “This year I've been locked down in the studio recording. Recording an album like this one requires an abnormal amount of being sequestered anyway, so if anything, the pandemic kept me focused a bit more than usual.

“The goal was to come up with music that would be aggressively cathartic to those who were hit harder by the pandemic than I was. Having that in the back of my mind gave me one more layer of inspiration and energy, and hopefully it shows in the music.”

Friedman will joined at the gig by his backing band – drummer Chargeee, bassist Toshiki Oomomo and guitarist Naoki Morioka.

To purchase tickets, head to Zaiko.