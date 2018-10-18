Marty Friedman to Sell Guitars and Amps Used on Tour and in the Studio

Online musical instrument marketplace Reverb.com has partnered with Marty Friedman to sell nearly 20 instruments and other pieces of gear used by the guitarist throughout his career.

The Official Marty Friedman Reverb Shop launches on Tuesday, October 23. Fans can preview the items that will be available in the shop here.

Among the many items featured in the Shop are several Crate amplifier and amplifier half stacks that Friedman used on every Megadeth tour and recording from 1993-1999.

“These are the amps responsible for my sounds back then,” Friedman said.

“If you saw me on tour from around 1993 until the end of the decade, these are the actual cabinets and amps that I was playing through. If you’ve heard any of the work that I’ve done on albums from the same time period, it was done on these amps and cabs. They are workhorse amps that I used for hundreds of shows.”

Other items in the Official Marty Friedman Reverb Shop include:

· A Black 1999 Gibson Les Paul Standard electric guitar and a Black 1999 Gibson SG electric guitar that Friedman purchased in the mid-Nineties after recording two Megadeth albums with producer Dann Huff and playing several of his Gibsons. “I used them on tour quite a bit. I’ve also done a lot of recordings with them in the late Nineties,” Friedman said.

· A Black Nineties Fernandes Strat-style guitar that Friedman had created as a clone of the Fernandes guitar he used to create his second solo studio album, Scenes. Of the original Fernandes, Friedman said, “It didn’t sound like any guitar I ever played before. I plugged it in and it was like the heavens parted—it had the most beautiful, glassy, clean, melodic, full-of-pitch, full of beautiful resonance tone that I’d ever heard in an electric guitar.” Of the Fernandes he’s selling, Friedman added, “This clone is the closest anyone will ever get to matching the clean tone of that magical guitar.”

· A Nineties Bradley Firebird-Style Copy electric guitar that has been with Friedman and his family since he was 15 or 16. “I’ve played this guitar more than anything, but I’ve probably never played it in front of anybody but my family.”

· Several traditional Japanese musical instruments, including a shamisen that Friedman used for the solo on “Nastymachine” from his fifth solo studio album, Music for Speeding, and a koto. “Japan has always been a big influence on my writing and playing, even before I moved here. It’s been a big force in my music altogether,” said Friedman, who has lived in Japan for the past 15 years.

· A Tech 21 Trademark 60 amplifier that Friedman used on many recordings throughout the Nineties.

“Each piece of gear that I’m selling in my Reverb Shop has helped shape my career, whether it was used on stage and in the studio with Megadeth or to create one of my solo albums,” Friedman said. “Instead of sitting around and collecting dust, the gear should be in the hands of a fan or a musician who will take it and create something great with it.”

The Official Marty Friedman Reverb Shop launches Tuesday, October 23. Check out some of the items below, or go here for a full preview.

1999 Gibson Les Paul Standard

1999 Gibson SG

1990s Fernandes

1990s Bradley Firebird-Style Copy

Crate Amplifier and Speaker Cabinet