Mary Ford and Les Paul's 1961 Gibson SG Sells for $90K on "Pawn Stars"

The Pawn Stars guys couldn't believe their luck when the nephew of singer Mary Ford walked into their shop with a piece of history: a cream 1961 Gibson SG that was once owned by guitar innovator, and Ford's ex-husband, Les Paul.

The nephew even brought paperwork that documents Paul's on-again, off-again relationship with Gibson.

"You're getting history here," said the nephew, and that history cost Pawn Stars' Rick and Corey Harrison a cool $90,000. That was the price he had in mind, and he wasn't backing down.

For more about the guitar, watch the video here (Sorry -- we couldn't embed it in the story this time).