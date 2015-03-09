Mashup Alert: Metallica Meet Hall & Oates with “I Can’t Enter That (No Sandman)”

Because people really do seem to have a lot of time on their hands, someone has created a mashup of Metallica's “Enter Sandman” and Hall & Oates' “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)”—and it's actually pretty good!

You can hear the new creation, which is titled “I Can’t Enter That (No Sandman),” below. As always, tell us what you think of it in the comments or on Facebook!

The mashup takes the backing track from Hall & Oates' 1981 hit and combines it with Metallica’s 1991 classic. At times, Metallica singer James Hetfield‘s phrasing doesn't quite jive with Hall & Oates’ rhythms, but all in all, it's an enjoyable listen.

Enjoy!