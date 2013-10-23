The "Masters" of Reality Return: Metal Masters 5 Coming to Anaheim's House of Blues in January

The successful Metal Masters clinic series, which has been growing since it started four years ago, will return in January 2014 with what promises to be its most impressive concert to date.

Metal Masters 5 will take place in Anaheim, California, January 22 at the House of Blues, marking the first time this legendary series plays in Anaheim. Doors will open 8 p.m. with the show starting 9 p.m.

The event will be streamed live worldwide via GearGods.net.

Metal Masters 5 will bring back some of the best performers from the previous clinics while adding new faces and unannounced surprises. As always, fans can expect unforgettable performances, instructional lessons and once-in-a-lifetime musical partnerships.

Metal Masters 5 will feature Philip Anselmo (Pantera/Down), Kerry King (Slayer), Gary Holt (Slayer/Exodus), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Frank Bello (Anthrax), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Chris Broderick (Megadeth), Billy Sheehan (the Winery Dogs), Mike Portnoy (the Winery Dogs, Flying Colors) and newly added master Rex Brown (Pantera/Kill Devil Hill). More additions will be announced in the upcoming weeks, and the lineup is subject to change.

“Metal Masters started out as two bassists teaching a clinic and has gone on to become a spectacle that includes some of the greatest musicians that defined a genre,” says Samson’s director of marketing and Metal Masters founder, Mark Menghi. “What better way to learn than to see these amazing performers up close and personal, teaching their own personal techniques of the trade. Metal Masters has always been about doing something special for the fans and that will never go away.”

If the still-circulating buzz from Metal Masters 4 is any indication, Metal Masters 5 will not disappoint. Metal Masters 4 marked the clinic’s return to New York City, where it played before a sold-out crowd at Gramercy Theatre. The evening featured musical clinics by Scott Ian, Bello, Sheehan, Benante and an opening set by Philm featuring Dave Lombardo.

The concert finale that night was one for the ages featuring metal classics such as Anthrax’s “Room For One More,” Pantera’s “Mouth For War” and “5 Minutes Alone” as well as Slayer’s “Chemical Warfare.” The 13-song set let the crowd know they had just witnessed a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Tickets are available for $25 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/metalmasters5. For more about Metal Masters 5, check out the event's Facebook page. For more about Samson, visit samsontech.com.

With door giveaways and surprise guests, all should purchase their tickets early for this all-ages event to witness Metal Masters 5 live from Anaheim.