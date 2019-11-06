MasterTint aims to fix up your guitar with flying colors

Need to touch up or pimp out your axe? The company behind GluBoost, an acrylic resin glue product designed for electric guitar repair, has introduced MasterTint, a collection of “super-concentrated premium quality powder tints.”

MasterTint is designed to be added to GluBoost products for color control when it comes to repairs, restorations, grain enhancements and adding “special effects” to finishes.

It’s available in three collections – Modern (red, blue, yellow), Vintage (amber, yellow, brown) and Black and White (three black, one white) – with each color packed in its own storage tube. Colors can also be mixed and matched.

The kits come in moisture-resistant glass containers and ship with three spatulas and a non-stick mixing palette, and the colors are strength-tested and scientifically formulated for use with GluBoost’s MasterGlu CA and Fill n’ Finish Pro Formula products.

GluBoost is currently offering a set of three kits with all ten colors for $135. To see MasterTint in action, check out the video above.