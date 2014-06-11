Mastodon Premiere "High Road" Music Video

Mastodon have premiered the music video for their new single, “High Road.” Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

The track is from Once More 'Round the Sun, the band's sixth studio album, which will be released June 24 via Reprise.

“I wrote ['High Road'] on a day off while we were on tour in Luxembourg,” guitarist Bill Kelliher said. “I was sitting in this rainy city on a Sunday, and nothing was open. I felt like I needed to write something to reflect how I was feeling. I started banging on a guitar. I was thinking Neurosis and the Melvins, low-tuned with a little more pop sensibility for the chorus.”

“You can head-bang to that one for days,” drummer Brann Dailor added. “I love the simplicity of it."