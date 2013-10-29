Mastodon to Release New Live Album, 'Live at Brixton,' in December

Mastodon will release a new live album, Live at Brixton, December 10.
The disc captures the band's sold-out February 11, 2012, performance at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton.
The audio-only version and a live video version directed by Ryan Mackfall (Crashburn Media) — both featuring the full 97-minute performance — will be available through digital retailers, including iTunes and Amazon. The artwork and track list are below.
Live at Brixton Track List:
- 01. Dry Bone Valley
- 02. Black Tongue
- 03. Crystal Skull
- 04. I Am Ahab
- 05. Capillarian Crest
- 06. Colony of Birchmen
- 07. Megalodon
- 08. Thickening
- 09. Blasteroid
- 10. Sleeping Giant
- 11. Ghost of Karelia
- 12. All The Heavy Lifting
- 13. Spectrelight
- 14. Curl of the Burl
- 15. Bedazzled Fingernails
- 16. Circle of Cysquatch
- 17. Aqua Dementia
- 18. Crack The Skye
- 19. Where Strides The Behemoth
- 20. Iron Tusk
- 21. March of the Fireants
- 22. Blood and Thunder
- 23. Creature Lives