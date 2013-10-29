Mastodon to Release New Live Album, 'Live at Brixton,' in December

Mastodon will release a new live album, Live at Brixton, December 10.

The disc captures the band's sold-out February 11, 2012, performance at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton.

The audio-only version and a live video version directed by Ryan Mackfall (Crashburn Media) — both featuring the full 97-minute performance — will be available through digital retailers, including iTunes and Amazon. The artwork and track list are below.

Live at Brixton Track List: