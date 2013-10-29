Trending

Mastodon to Release New Live Album, 'Live at Brixton,' in December

Mastodon will release a new live album, Live at Brixton, December 10.

The disc captures the band's sold-out February 11, 2012, performance at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton.

The audio-only version and a live video version directed by Ryan Mackfall (Crashburn Media) — both featuring the full 97-minute performance — will be available through digital retailers, including iTunes and Amazon. The artwork and track list are below.

Live at Brixton Track List:

  • 01. Dry Bone Valley
  • 02. Black Tongue
  • 03. Crystal Skull
  • 04. I Am Ahab
  • 05. Capillarian Crest
  • 06. Colony of Birchmen
  • 07. Megalodon
  • 08. Thickening
  • 09. Blasteroid
  • 10. Sleeping Giant
  • 11. Ghost of Karelia
  • 12. All The Heavy Lifting
  • 13. Spectrelight
  • 14. Curl of the Burl
  • 15. Bedazzled Fingernails
  • 16. Circle of Cysquatch
  • 17. Aqua Dementia
  • 18. Crack The Skye
  • 19. Where Strides The Behemoth
  • 20. Iron Tusk
  • 21. March of the Fireants
  • 22. Blood and Thunder
  • 23. Creature Lives