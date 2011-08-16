Mastodon Streaming New Song, "Curl of the Burl"

Mastodon are now streaming the first single from their upcoming new album, The Hunter, online. The song, titled "Curl of the Burl," can be heard below. You can also check out a new video from the band for "Curl of the Burl," featuring found footage, below.

This marks the third track (well, including a bonus track) from The Hunter to appear online. You can check out "Black Tongue" here, and "Deathbound" here.

Mastodon will release The Hunter on September 27 via Reprise Records. You can view the recently-announced track listing for the album here.

The Hunter was recorded in Atlanta and Los Angeles with producer Mike Elizondo (Avenged Sevenfold).