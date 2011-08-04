Mastodon Unveil Track Listing for 'The Hunter'

Mastodon have, at long last, unveiled the final track listing for their upcoming new album, The Hunter, which will be released on September 27. You can view it below.

The band have also announced that the first single from The Hunter, "Curl of the Burl," will be released on August 16.

Last week, the band debuted the opening track from the album, "Black Tongue." You can hear the song at this location.

The Hunter Track Listing: