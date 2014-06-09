Mativision Releases Dream Theater 360 App for Android

Mativision has announced the release of their DreamTheater360° App on Android. The Android DreamTheater360° App offers fans a unique 360° interactive experience into the Grammy-nominated progressive metal titans’ performance, as captured onstage by Mativision multi-camera 360° video technology at Luna Park in Buenos Aires.

In its first release, the Android DreamTheater360° App will include 2 interactive 360° songs filmed and produced using the Mativision technology. Each fan can direct the show by manipulating Mativision’s multi-camera player, and enjoy the concert in any way they want. Fans can seamlessly choose among six different cameras while also having the capability to rotate each camera angle and zoom in and out, by tapping and dragging. More 360° interactive Luna Park songs will be added to the Android App every week, at no extra charge to Android DreamTheater360° App users.

The Android DreamTheater360° App is available on the Google Play Store, check it out here at a href=