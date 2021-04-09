Matt Bellamy announces new album for Record Store Day, featuring Jeff Buckley’s Fender Telecaster

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has announced a Record Store Day-exclusive album, Cryosleep, which includes a song recorded on Jeff Buckley’s ‘Grace’ Fender Telecaster.

Among the record’s 10 tracks are a number of Bellamy’s recent solo contributions, including Pray (from the Game of Thrones soundtrack), Behold, the Glove, and Tomorrow’s World, as well as a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water, and Fever (by ’60s-themed supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club).

The album also features new versions of Muse tracks Unintended, Take a Bow and Guiding Light, the latter of which is subtitled “On Jeff’s Guitar”.

Bellamy revealed that he purchased Buckley’s Telecaster in an exclusive interview with Guitar World last year.

“I had a whole team of people doing due diligence on it to make sure it was absolutely the right one, interviewing his family and all sorts,” he told GW.

“I haven’t bought it to hang it on the wall with a picture of Jeff saying, ‘Look what I’ve got.’ I’ve bought it to actually attempt to use it and integrate it, and keep this guitar part of music. I’d like to believe that’s what he would have wanted.”

(Image credit: Jolyon Holroyd/Manson Guitar Works Ltd)

Bellamy’s latest release won’t be the first time he’s used the guitar on record – he’s previously played it on a track by The Jaded Hearts Club, and also intends to use it on the next Muse album.

Cryosleep will be available as a gatefold LP with an exclusive songbook of sheet music on July 17 – see the official Record Store Day website for more info.

Bellamy’s RSD-exclusive album follows the news that St. Vincent is celebrating the day with her own release – a cover of Metallica’s Sad But True.