“You turned into this rock goddess”: The 10-year-old viral sensation who wowed Adam Jones just stunned America’s Got Talent with a ripping Last Resort cover

By
published

Maya Neelakantan was gifted Jones' signature Gibson Les Paul after dazzling him with her stellar Tool covers. Now she's taken to the stage for the first time ever to rip through the Papa Roach classic

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 4" Episode 1904 -- Pictured: Maya Neelakantan
(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Maya Neelakantan – the 10-year-old Adam Jones mega-fan who previously went viral for nailing a bunch of Tool riffs – just went viral once again, after she played on stage for the very first time at her America’s Got Talent audition.

Neelakantan’s electric guitar chops might be familiar to many GW readers. The aspiring guitarist first received attention back in 2022, after she nailed Tool’s 16-minute epic, 7empest.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.