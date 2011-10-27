Maynard James Keenan on New Tool Album: "When It's Done, Everyone Will Know"

Speaking to The Pulse Of Radio, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan confirmed that Tool were indeed writing a new album, but that no recording had begun just yet, making it hard to pin down a release time frame.

"I'm allowing them their space to do what they do, so we're still in that mode," said Keenan. "Even if they told me how close they are to being done, I couldn't tell you because if I say 60 percent, people will start counting down. When it's done, everyone will know. But I haven't done anything yet. They write forever and then we go in and knock it all out."

He added, "We're writing. We're writing vocals. But nothing's solid. With Puscifer, there's ideas and then we'll record stuff ... but with Tool, we practice jams, but there's no actual recording going on until it's time to record."

Thanks to Blabbermouth.net for the report.