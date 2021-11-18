Nergal's Me and That Man join forces with Ghost's Tobias Forge for twangy, rockabilly-inspired single, Under the Spell

Me and That Man – the bluesy, Americana-styled side band of Behemoth frontman Adam “Nergal” Darski – have issued a new single, Under the Spell, teaming up with Ghost's Tobias Forge.

Arriving ahead of the band's forthcoming record, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2, the track follows previously released singles, Got Your Tongue and Angel of Light, and sees the electric guitar placed center stage in the arrangements, with a series of twangy, retro-inspired clean riffs and a killer bend-laden solo at the 1:43 mark. Check it out below.

Tobias Forge, who lends his characteristic vocals to the track, does so credited as Mary Goore, a moniker he used as the guitarist and vocalist of a Swedish death metal band he founded in 1998 called Repugnant. He also went by the name during a brief stint with Swedish glam metallers Crashdïet in the early 2000s.

On how Forge came to be involved in the track, Nergal told Overdrive earlier this week: “I've known Tobias for a long time. We crossed paths at some festival many years ago and I just introduced myself to him, and we became buddies ever since.”

“So when I had this song,” he continued, “I immediately thought of Tobias and his voice, which was just perfect for what I was trying to achieve with the overall vibe of the song.

“I remember sending him the rough track and he was like, ‘Awesome! It's like a rockabilly/Motörhead kind of vibe, with an up-tempo/western feel.’ And he was totally into doing it.”

Nergal explained that there were some issues with recording the track due to lockdown restrictions in place at the time.

“It wasn't easy to move around,” he said, “so [Tobias] suggested that rather than doing it remotely, we actually do it in his studio because he stated that he prefers that and likes to have an in-person dialogue during the recording process. I didn't think twice about it. I just booked my flight and went straight to Stockholm where we spent most of a full day in the studio.”

Earlier this month, in a conversation with Guitar World, Nergal compared his Me and That Man guitar rig with the one he uses with Behemoth.

“You don’t want to hear any Behemoth song played with my Me and That Man set-up,” he said. “We could never pull off anything – because it would sound like… someone farted! [Laughs]

“Of course, there are no secrets – with Behemoth, it’s a high-gain band. You’ve got to have this sustain and punch. You can’t do that with the Me and That Man setup. So, it’s basically two opposite worlds – because the music comes from two opposite angles.”

Me and That Man's New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2 is set to arrive November 19 via Napalm Records. Check out its tracklisting below.

Black Hearse Cadillac (feat. Hank Von Hell, Anders Odden) Under the Spell (feat. Mary Goore) All Hope Has Gone (feat. Blaze Bayley, Gary Holt, Jeff Mantas Dunn) Witches Don't Fall In Love (feat. Kristoffer Rygg) Losing My Blues (feat. Olve Abbath Eikemo, Frank The Baptist, Chris Holmes) Coldest Day In Hell (feat. Ralf Gyllenhammar, Douglas Blair) Year Of The Snake (feat. David Vincent) Blues & Cocaine (feat. Michale Graves) Silver Halide Echoes (feat. Randy Blythe) Goodbye (feat. Alissa White-Gluz, Devin Townsend) Angel Of Light (feat. Myrkur) Got Your Tongue (feat. Chris Georgiadis)