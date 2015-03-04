Meet the “Accou-Stick" Guitar-Playing Lizard

Photographer Aditya Permana was observing a forest dragon lizard in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, for an hour-plus, when it suddenly struck a human-like pose, kicking back and appearing to play a guitar made out of a leaf.

“I did not directly photograph the lizard at first, until the lizard [felt] calm and comfortable around me,” Permana told Caters News Agency.

Obviously, the little fellow felt calm and comfortable. It's completely chilling on a tree root, elbow propped up and "strumming” the leaf.

“I noticed it looked like it was playing a guitar—and it didn’t move at all,” Permana said,

The Mirror described the pose as a “crazy critter” strumming on its “accou-stick instrument.” It also suggested several songs for the lizard’s set list, such as “Don’t Beleaf a Word” by Thin Lizzy, “You Can Leaf Your Hat On” by Tom Jones, “If You Leaf Me Now” by Chicago, “Karma Chameleon” by Culture Club and “Don’t Leaf Me This Way” by Thelma Houston. We'll take our leaf of you now.

Photo by Aditya Permana/Mercury Press/Caters News