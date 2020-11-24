Taylor has long been at the forefront of top-notch construction and innovation in the acoustic guitar world. But the company may have outdone itself with the new GT, which introduces an entirely acoustic guitar in size, feel and sound.

For starters, there’s the name itself: GT is short for Grand Theater, a brand-new body size that, as Nicholas Veinoglou says in the above demo video, offers “uniquely modern proportions both in body dimensions and scale length, and sits somewhere in between the size of a GS Mini and a Grand Concert.”

The result is a guitar that is “truly the best of both worlds,” he continues. “I don’t know that I’ve ever had a guitar feel so at home in my hands right out of the box.”

And the new body size is just the beginning. Features on the GT include a solid spruce top with back and sides made from responsibly-sourced Urban Ash.

(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

There’s also a mahogany neck and a eucalyptus fingerboard with Italian acrylic pinnacle inlays, as well as Taylor’s new C-Class bracing, which adapts the company’s tone-enhancing V-Class bracing to the GT's smaller footprint to specifically boosts the bass range.

Other touches include Taylor nickel tuners, a three-ring koa rosette and a eucalyptus bridge and headstock overlay. And it’s all tied together with a beautiful matte finish.

The result is a made-in-California all-solid acoustic that combines the inviting playability of a compact instrument with the rich voice of a full-size solid wood guitar.

“It makes for a really fun and easy playing machine with a massive sonic personality,” Veinoglou says.

And what more could you ask for in your acoustic?

For more information on the GT, which is also available in an acoustic-electric version with onboard ES2 electronics for quick plug-and-play functionality, head to Taylor Guitars.