Megadeth: Preview of New Song, "Never Dead," Available

A snippet of a new Megadeth song, "Never Dead," is featured in the trailer for the new NeverDead fantasy action game.

Currently in production for the PS3 and 360, NeverDead is a third-person action game that takes place in a world where humans are battling supernatural enemies in a "vast city landscape."

You can check out the clip featuring "Never Dead" below.

GuitarWorld.com recently spoke with Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine about the band's forthcoming new album. You can read the full interview here.