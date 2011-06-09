Megadeth to Record Original Soundtrack for NeverDead Video Game

Konami Digital Entertainment Inc. has announced that Megadeth will be recording a custom soundtrack for the company’s forthcoming action-adventure franchise, NeverDead. “Never Dead,” the official song sharing Konami’s video game title, will appear on Megadeth’s upcoming 13th studio album, which the band is recording.

“The members of Megadeth are speed-metal music pioneers with a world-renowned reputation for producing song catalogs with original and progressive lyrics,” said Shinji Hirano, president of Konami Digital Entertainment Inc. “The NeverDead soundtrack is an example of pure imagination, and it fully captures the essence of our game. We’re proud to have such a distinctive band associated with our title.”

“‘Never Dead’ was written specifically for the game, and the song’s lyrics and concept fit perfectly with its transcendental nature,” said Madelyn Scarpulla, senior vice president of Marketing & Creative Services for Roadrunner Records. “Megadeth and Roadrunner are both looking forward to the mutually beneficial marketing partnership we have established with KONAMI with the launch of NeverDead and Megadeth’s new album coming this fall.”

NeverDead, currently in production, is a third-person action game set in a futuristic world where humans are battling supernatural enemies across a dark post-apocalyptic metropolis.

To check out GuitarWorld.com's recent interview with Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine, head here.