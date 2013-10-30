Megadeth Release Behind-the-Scenes Video from October 26 Mexico City Show

The guys over at MegadethTV have posted an official, behind-the-scenes video from the band's October 26 show at Foro Sol in Mexico City.

Megadeth were the support act for Black Sabbath.

“To be totally frank, I didn’t even think I’d live this long, let alone have a career this long,” Megadeth's Dave Mustaine told Guitar World.

“I remember Junior [bassist Dave “Junior” Ellefson] and I had this crazy pact back then that if the band didn’t make it, we’d go out in a blaze of glory together. It was childish at the time, but it’s weird when you look back and think, 30 years, man! Wow! Did we really do all that?”

