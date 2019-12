Thrash titans Megadeth have just released a new music video for their song "Public Enemy No. 1." Scroll down to watch the video in full.

"Public Enemy No. 1" comes from the band's new album, TH1RT3EN, which was released earlier this week on Roadrunner Records.

Guitarists Dave Mustaine and Chris Broderick recently spoke to Guitar World about the making of their thirteenth studio album, and you can check out the interview here.