If streaming the song wasn't enough, you can now buy the new Megadeth song, "Public Enemy No. 1" on iTunes.

"Public Enemy No. 1" is the first single taken from Megadeth's upcoming thirteenth studio album, aptly titled TH1RT3EN, which will be released on November 1 via Roadrunner Records.

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is currently featured on the November cover of Guitar World, along with other members of the Big Four. You can check out a gallery of outtakes from the issue here.