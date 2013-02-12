Megadeth to Release New Studio Album, ‘Super Collider,’ in June

Megadeth have unveiled the title of their next studio album, which will hit stores in June.

The album, the band's 14th, will be called Super Collider and will be released through Dave Mustaine's own label, Tradecraft, which is distributed by Universal.

“It was a real thrill for us to learn there was an opportunity to join Universal,” Mustaine said in a press release. “It seems like every time you see a great band or music video, it comes from a Universal label … Being with Universal is by far the most exciting and prestigious home for Megadeth ever! We are electrified with what the future holds and the possibilities such a powerhouse like Universal will bring for us all.

“We have worked with some great people over the years, and it is amazing to see so many of them on the Universal team for our new record, Super Collider. If Megadeth being here isn’t satiating enough, having Tradecraft as my own label is going to be really amazing for metal bands around the world.”

Mustaine adds that the split with Roadrunner, which released the last three Megadeth albums, was amicable.

“We completed our contract with [Roadrunner], which not a lot of many metal bands have the luxury to have been able to complete contracts. They usually either break up or quit or give up and stuff like that, but we were honorable and finished our contract with them and we moved on. And we’ve actually got a fantastic relationship with a brand new label. We have eleven songs already recorded. We wanna give them thirteen, ’cause, you know, the B-sides and Japanese releases and all that kind of crazy stuff.”

We'll keep you posted with more Super Collider details as they become available. In the meantime, check out this studio update video recently released by the band.