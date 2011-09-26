Megadeth Streaming New Song, "Never Dead"

While you may have already heard a clip of this song in the trailer for the video game NeverDead, you can now hear Megadeth's new song, "Never Dead," in its entirety below.

The track comes from Megadeth's upcoming thirteenth studio album, the aptly titled TH1RT3EN, which is set for release on November 1 through Roadrunner Records.

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is currently featured -- along with members of Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax -- on the November cover of Guitar World, which celebrates all things Big Four. You can pick up the issue on newsstands now, or in our online store here.