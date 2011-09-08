Megadeth Streaming New Song, "Public Enemy No. 1"

In case you can't wait until TH1RT3EEN drops on November 1, you can now stream the album's first single, "Public Enemy No. 1," on the band's official website as well as hear it below via YouTube.

Megadeth recently unveiled the final artwork for the album, along with the track listing, which you can find here.

You can find all the latest news on Megadeth -- and all of the Big Four bands -- on our special Big Four Hubpage.

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is also featured on the cover of the upcoming November issue of Guitar World, along with Slayer's Kerry King, Anthrax' Scott Ian and Metallica's Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield. If you haven't seen the cover yet, head here!