Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Hints that He Helped Heal Cancer-Stricken Fan

Megadeth guitarist Dave Mustaine recently hinted that the helped prolong the life of a fan who was suffering with cancer -- by grabbing him by the throat and praying for him.

Mustaine, who recently told Spin about his 10 most prized possessions, included a special certificate at No. 5 on the list:

"I met a fan in Kentucky who had throat cancer. He was only supposed to live a few weeks. ... I reached out, grabbed his throat and started praying for the dude. He lives long enough to give me [a certificate] on our next tour.

"[The certificate] is signed by the governor and says I'm an honorary Kentucky Colonel. As far as I know, it's the real deal."

Megadeth released their 13th studio album, Th1rt3en, on October 31.