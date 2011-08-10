Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Wants to Form Supergroup with James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich

In a recent interview with Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas radio station 97.1 The Eagle Rocks, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine expressed a pretty lofty desire: to form a supergroup with Metallica's James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

"I've talked to Lars and James about me and David [Ellefson] doing a supergroup record with Lars and James," said Mustaine. "Well, James said 'no,' but it's still kind of out there in the air. I'm gonna keep hammering on him. It's on my bucket list."

You can read more at Blabbermouth.net.

Megadeth will release their thirteenth studio album, appropriately titled TH1RT3EN, on November 1 through Roadrunner Records.

Clips of three songs from TH1RT3EN have made it online in one form or another, and you can check out all three of those below to hold you over 'til the new album hits!