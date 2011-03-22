The Melvins Take Residency On the Road

The Melvins, who recently completed a sold out residency at Los Angeles' Spaceland, are taking the idea mobile with two-night stints in six U.S. cities this May. The upcoming performances will feature the same set list in each city with the first night kicking off with the band performing songs from Lysol and Egg Nog followed by a second set of music from Houdini. The second night in each mini-residency will be Bullhead for the first set and Stoner Witch for the second. There will be no opening artists for this tour. View the dates below.

The Melvins' next release is Sugar Daddy Live, a thirteen-track live recording set for release on May 31st via Ipecac Recordings.