Members of The Who, Led Zeppelin, Queen Sign Anti-Piracy Letter to British Prime Minister

To urge the British government toward a more comprehensive set of measures to quell the problem of piracy in the U.K., several notable musicians have signed a letter encouraging British Prime Minister David Cameron to put more pressure on websites, search engines and advertisers to help put pirates out of business for good.

You can read the full letter — which was signed by Pete Townshend, Robert Plant, Brian May and Elton John, among others — below:

SIR - As the world's focus turns to Britain, there is an opportunity to stimulate growth in sectors where Britain has a competitive edge. Our creative industries represent one such sector, which creates jobs at twice the speed of the rest of the economy.

Britain's share of the global music market is higher than ever with British artists, led by Adele, breaking through to global stardom. As a digitally advanced nation whose language is spoken around the world, Britain is well-positioned to increase its exports in the digital age. Competition in the creative sector is in talent and innovation, not labour costs or raw materials.

We can only realise this potential if we have a strong domestic copyright framework, so that British creative industries can earn a fair return on their huge investments creating original content. Illegal activity online must be pushed to the margins. This will benefit consumers, giving confidence they are buying safely online from legal websites.

The simplest way to ensure this would be to implement the long-overdue measures in the Digital Economy Act 2010; and to ensure broadband providers, search engines and online advertisers play their part in protecting consumers and creators from illegal sites.

We are proud of our cultural heritage and believe that we, and our sector, can play a much bigger role in supporting British growth. To continue to create world beating creative content, we need a little bit of help from our friends.

Simon Cowell

Roger Daltrey

Professor Green

Sir Elton John

Lord Lloyd-Webber

Dr. Brian May

Robert Plant

Roger Taylor

Tinie Tempah

Pete Townshend