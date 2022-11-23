Mesa/Boogie bolsters its iconic Rectifier catalog with 25-watt Badlander head and 1x12 combo

Back in 2020, Mesa/Boogie revamped its legendary line of Rectifier guitar amps by unleashing the Badlander – a newly innovated amp that arrived as 50- and 100-watt heads and a 50W combo.

Now, two years after the Badlander's launch, Mesa/Boogie has bolstered its range by issuing a 25-watt amp head and 1x12 combo.

According to the brand, its Badlanders were initially designed in light of feedback from fans, who requested Dual Rectifiers with “tighter low-end, refined top-end and less mid-scoop”. As such, the newest combo and head are said to deliver the same Brit-influenced, American-voiced gain that could be harnessed from the flagship versions.

The latest additions to the lineup offer the same innovative specs that made the original Rectifier Badlanders so appealing to guitar players, most notably the appointment of Mesa/Boogie’s CabClone IR Interface, which allows guitarists to record with or without a cab.

Through the built-in CabClone IR Interface, users can choose from a pre-loaded collection of eight Rectifier closed-back and Boogie open-back cab IRs from the company’s standalone CabClone IR catalog.

Other familiar features include a two-channel layout that offers Clean, Crunch and Crush modes – accessed via toggle switches – on each footswitchable channel, which in turn can be tweaked via parameters for Master, Presence, Bass, Mid, Treble and Gain.

Each amp also comes fitted with five 12AX7 preamp tubes and a pair of EL84 power amp tubes, as well as an FX Loop and – like their predecessors – a toggle that switches between Mesa/Boogie’s Dyna-Watt 25-watt Class A/B Pentode for “maximum power, punch and clarity” and 10-watt Class A/B Triode for “a liquid feel at lower volumes”.

On the rear, the Badlanders’ CabClone IR interface can be found, comprising a direct XLR output, cab selection knobs for each channel, a level control, a lift/ground toggle and outputs for headphones and USB.

It’s also worth noting that the combo also comes loaded with a Celestion Creamback 65 speaker.

Unlike the other Badlanders, though, the 25 variants don’t offer the same Bias switch that granted previous models the option of utilizing EL34 or 6L6 tubes.

The Badlander 25 head is available now for $1,599, while the Badlander 25 1x12 combo can be picked up for $1,849.

