Mesa/Boogie’s new Badlander is the amp Rectifier fans have been waiting for

Mesa/Boogie has updated its beloved high-gain Rectifier guitar amp series for a new generation of players with the launch of the Badlander.

Available as 50- and 100-watt heads – as well as a 50W combo – the Badlander adds a host of recent Mesa innovations to the Rectifier format, chiefly the addition of the CabClone IR, which allows players to record direct with or without a cab.

Eight Mesa cabinets are included, and third-party impulse responses can be added via USB connection – you can even assign a different IR to each channel, while an onboard reactive load allows for silent recording.

The Badlander also features Multi-Watt power scaling – 100/50/20W on the 100W, 50/20W on the 50W.

Image 1 of 3 Mesa/Boogie Rectifier Badlander 100-watt head (Image credit: Mesa/Boogie) Image 2 of 3 Mesa/Boogie Rectifier Badlander 100-watt head (rear) (Image credit: Mesa/Boogie) Image 3 of 3 Mesa/Boogie Rectifier Badlander 50-watt combo (Image credit: Mesa/Boogie)

Two fully independent channels are onboard, complete with Channel Cloning, while three new modes – Clean, Crunch and Crush – promise to span classic-rock and metal sounds.

The amp’s core tone comes via EL34 power tubes and 12AX7 preamp tubes, and there’s also a Bias switch to swap between EL34s or 6L6s.

Given the Badlander’s smart tonal tweaks and practical performance upgrades, we can see these new Rectifiers being very popular indeed.

The Rectifier Badlander 100W and 50W heads are available later this year for $2,299 and $1,999, respectively.

Head over to Mesa/Boogie for more info.