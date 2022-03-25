Meshuggah drop excoriating new single, I Am That Thirst

Iconic Swedish metal innovators Meshuggah have shared I Am That Thirst, the third single from their new album Immutable.

The track is, at least by Meshuggah’s bludgeoning standards, a slower-paced outing, which revolves around a deceptively complex rhythm riff that shifts and stomps across the song’s four minutes and 40 seconds.

As with the band’s finest output, it remains brutal and unpredictable, but in keeping with the rest of the material we’ve heard from Immutable, still feels intriguingly accessible.

I Am That Thirst follows two previous singles from what will be the band’s ninth studio album. The Abysmal Eye was first to arrive, alongside the album announcement in January. That was followed by the thundering Light The Shortening Fuse earlier this month.

Immutable is quickly shaping up to be one of the most diverse and dynamic changes in direction we’ve heard from the band yet – and they already had good form on that front. Just don’t say it doesn’t sound like Meshuggah.

“There’s spots on the album where we’re further away from the core of our past output,” guitarist Mårten Hagström says of Immutable.

“But saying there are [less]-Meshuggah sounding moments is basically admitting to failure. We want to be able to put our stamp on anything when we venture into music territories.”

In a ‘Shuggah rush? You can preorder Immutable now.