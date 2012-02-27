Meshuggah Post Album Trailer for 'Koloss'

Meshuggah have just posted a new trailer for their upcoming album, Koloss. Check it out below.

In late April, the band will embark on a headlining run in the U.S. with support from Baroness and Decapitated. You can get all the dates right here.

"We’re really stoked to be coming back again!," said Meshuggah drummer Tomas Haake of the upcoming tour. "A new album and two really awesome bands to join us on our trek across the U.S. and Canada! There’s one word that comes to mind: Sweeeet!”

Koloss will be released March 26 via Nuclear Blast Records.

You can stream a new track, "Break Those Bones Whose Sinews Gave It Motion," at this location.