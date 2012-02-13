Meshuggah Release Lyric Video for "Break Those Bones Whose Sinews Gave It Motion"

Last week, we streamed a new Meshuggah track that had been intentionally leaked online as part of the promotion leading up to the release of their new album, Koloss.

While the track didn't have a name at the time, it has now been identified as "Break Those Bones Whose Sinews Gave It Motion," and the band has released an official lyric video for the track, which can be seen below.

"It’s definitely a warmer album," drummer Tomas Haake told MSN of the band's new album. "Even though it’s very brutal, the drums sound more organic, the guitar tone is a bit less in the digital soundscape. It all depends a bit on what track you’re listening to as well, but I definitely think that it sounds organic, more visceral. And for some weird reason that kind of makes it even more brutal."

Koloss is out on March 27.