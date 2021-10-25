Metallica unveil limited-edition ...And Justice For All album cover statue figurine

Just when you think Metallica’s year couldn’t get any more eventful – following the release of the band’s mammoth 53-artist The Metallica Blacklist tribute album and the simultaneous reissue of their 1991 Black Album – the legendary metal outfit have now added another item to their inventory of 2021 offerings: a limited-edition figurine of the statue from ...And Justice For All’s cover.

Limited to only 1,988 units – as a nod to the album’s 1988 release date – the figurine has been produced as part of Rock Iconz’ On Tour series of music memorabilia, and will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity on the base.

The officially licensed Lady Justice collectible is also hand-detailed, and will measure at an impressive 12” tall.

On social media, KnuckleBonz, the company behind Rock Icons, announced the figurine by reciting some ...And Justice For All Lyrics – “Soon you’ll please their appetite they devour, Hammer of justice crushes you, Overpower” – and revealed that shipping for the figurine will take place in Spring 2022.

A post shared by KnuckleBonz (@knucklebonz) A photo posted by on

Preorders for the $199 figurine have now gone live, with KnuckleBonz describing the construction of the Lady Justice collectibles as “a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered on the base."

It’s the latest addition to KnuckleBonz’ Metallica lineup, with the company having previously released statues for each band member – including Kirk Hammet with a Gibson Flying V electric guitar and James Hetfield with his "Papa Het" ESP White Explorer.

Other pieces of music memorabilia in the KnuckleBonz lineup include statues of Queen members Brian May, Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor and John Deacon, as well as Motörhead’s Lemmy.

To pre-order the ...And Justice For All figurine, head over to KnuckleBonz.