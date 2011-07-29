Metallica Announce 30th Anniversary Shows

Metallica have officially announced their plans for a string of shows celebrating their 30th anniversary. The thrash metal legends have announced that they will be playing four shows at the historic Fillmore in San Francisco on December 5, 7, 9, and 10 as part of a week-long celebration in the Bay Area.

The shows will be exclusively for members of the Met Club, their official fan club. The band is offering members of their fan club a ticket package for all four shows, including special events, for the oh-so-clever price of $19.81. Individual show tickets can be purcashed for $6.00.

The tickets will be sold only through a reservation system. For more information, head to www.metallica.com.

The shows will reportedly include special guests, rare songs and wildly varying set lists, among others surprises.

