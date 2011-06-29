Readers Poll: The 30 Greatest Metallica Songs of All Time

Metallica are undeniably the most influential rock band of the past 30 years. That fact can be perceived simply by looking at the numbers.

They are on the exclusive list of music artists who have sold more than 100 million records, and each of their albums has enjoyed multi-Platinum status, an achievement that even AC/DC, the Rolling Stones and U2 haven’t matched.

Earlier this week, we posted our list of the 100 Greatest Metallica Songs of All Time. While you all generally agreed with us (well, most of you anyway), we wanted to give you, the readers, the chance to voice your opinions and vote for your favorite Metallica songs. So, without further ado, here are your choices for the 30 Greatest Metallica Songs of All Time.