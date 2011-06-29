Trending

Readers Poll: The 30 Greatest Metallica Songs of All Time

By

Metallica are undeniably the most influential rock band of the past 30 years. That fact can be perceived simply by looking at the numbers.

They are on the exclusive list of music artists who have sold more than 100 million records, and each of their albums has enjoyed multi-Platinum status, an achievement that even AC/DC, the Rolling Stones and U2 haven’t matched.

Earlier this week, we posted our list of the 100 Greatest Metallica Songs of All Time. While you all generally agreed with us (well, most of you anyway), we wanted to give you, the readers, the chance to voice your opinions and vote for your favorite Metallica songs. So, without further ado, here are your choices for the 30 Greatest Metallica Songs of All Time.

Image 1 of 30

Image 2 of 30

Image 3 of 30

Image 4 of 30

Image 5 of 30

Image 6 of 30

Image 7 of 30

Image 8 of 30

Image 9 of 30

Image 10 of 30

Image 11 of 30

Image 12 of 30

Image 13 of 30

Image 14 of 30

Image 15 of 30

Image 16 of 30

Image 17 of 30

Image 18 of 30

Image 19 of 30

Image 20 of 30

Image 21 of 30

Image 22 of 30

Image 23 of 30

Image 24 of 30

Image 25 of 30

Image 26 of 30

Image 27 of 30

Image 28 of 30

Image 29 of 30

Image 30 of 30